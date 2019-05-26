 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Complete nonsense’: Elon Musk denies Tesla toilet paper shortage reports

Published time: 26 May, 2019 17:02
FILE PHOTO Tesla founder Elon Musk © Mike Blake / Reuters
Tesla founder Elon Musk has denied reports that things have gotten so bad at the self-driving car company that even toilet paper is being rationed.

“This is complete nonsense,” Musk tweeted under an Electrek Co. article that claimed Tesla’s ‘hardcore’ cost-cutting efforts extended to cutting back on office supplies, including toilet paper.

The article cited unnamed sources who said some employees were even bringing their own toilet paper to the office to reduce their own overheads.

Electrik’s editor Fred Lambert responded to Musk’s denial, asking whether he was talking about the allegation that “employees are going to that extent or the article?”

“I wish it wasn’t true too, but reliable employee sources are reporting it,” Lambert added. “You can shoot the messenger all you want...”

Musk did announce in an email last week that the company was initiating new cost-cutting efforts that would examine all expenses including “parts, salary, travel expenses, and rent.” He said CFO Zach Kirkhorn would sign every page of outgoing payments and Musk would review and sign every tenth page.

The car company suffered a $702 million loss last quarter.

