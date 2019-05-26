‘Complete nonsense’: Elon Musk denies Tesla toilet paper shortage reports

Tesla founder Elon Musk has denied reports that things have gotten so bad at the self-driving car company that even toilet paper is being rationed.

“This is complete nonsense,” Musk tweeted under an Electrek Co. article that claimed Tesla’s ‘hardcore’ cost-cutting efforts extended to cutting back on office supplies, including toilet paper.

The article cited unnamed sources who said some employees were even bringing their own toilet paper to the office to reduce their own overheads.

Electrik’s editor Fred Lambert responded to Musk’s denial, asking whether he was talking about the allegation that “employees are going to that extent or the article?”

“I wish it wasn’t true too, but reliable employee sources are reporting it,” Lambert added. “You can shoot the messenger all you want...”

Musk did announce in an email last week that the company was initiating new cost-cutting efforts that would examine all expenses including “parts, salary, travel expenses, and rent.” He said CFO Zach Kirkhorn would sign every page of outgoing payments and Musk would review and sign every tenth page.

The car company suffered a $702 million loss last quarter.

