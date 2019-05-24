 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH small doglike Italian robot tow 3-ton aircraft across airfield

Published time: 24 May, 2019 12:20 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 12:24
© Screenshot from Dynamic Legged Systems lab / YouTube
Although a Piaggio P.180 Avanti plane weighs around 3.3 tons, four-legged robot HyQReal managed to pull it across an airfield and made the stunt look almost effortless.

A video shared by the Dynamic Legged Systems lab (which is run by the Genoa-based Italian Institute of Technology), starts with scientists carefully attaching a rope to the doglike robot’s backside. The other part of the rope was attached to the aircraft’s chassis.

The plane did not seem to budge at first. Yet, as the robot continued making small but steady steps, the aircraft quickly started to move.

During the action, one of the onlookers held a black device, similar to a video game controller, which he apparently used to send commands to the mechanical creature.

Various four-legged robots have caused a sensation in recent years, starring in viral videos. They have been filmed doing things such as towing trucks, walking up stairs, back-flipping, and maintaining balance while being kicked. Some were amazed at how advanced the AI has become. Others found the imagery eerie, suggesting that the rise of the machines may be sooner than we think.

