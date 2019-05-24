WATCH small doglike Italian robot tow 3-ton aircraft across airfield

Although a Piaggio P.180 Avanti plane weighs around 3.3 tons, four-legged robot HyQReal managed to pull it across an airfield and made the stunt look almost effortless.

A video shared by the Dynamic Legged Systems lab (which is run by the Genoa-based Italian Institute of Technology), starts with scientists carefully attaching a rope to the doglike robot’s backside. The other part of the rope was attached to the aircraft’s chassis.

The plane did not seem to budge at first. Yet, as the robot continued making small but steady steps, the aircraft quickly started to move.

During the action, one of the onlookers held a black device, similar to a video game controller, which he apparently used to send commands to the mechanical creature.

Various four-legged robots have caused a sensation in recent years, starring in viral videos. They have been filmed doing things such as towing trucks, walking up stairs, back-flipping, and maintaining balance while being kicked. Some were amazed at how advanced the AI has become. Others found the imagery eerie, suggesting that the rise of the machines may be sooner than we think.

