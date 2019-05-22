 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Right-wing Finnish youth group causes uproar over ‘racist’ tweet against non-whites

Published time: 22 May, 2019 12:30
An anti-migration protesters holds a national flag on October 3, 2015 in Helsinki. Several protests, both pro- and anti-migration, were organized in cities of Finland. © AFP / Heikki Saukkomaa
The youth group of Finland’s largest right-wing party has come under fire after posting a tweet which warned that Finland would soon be overrun by non-whites if it votes the wrong way in upcoming European elections.

Finns Party Youth, the junior wing of the Finns Party, tweeted a screenshot from a European Parliament ad which depicted two dark-skinned parents and their child.

“Vote Finns so that Finland’s future will not look like this,” Finnish Youth captioned the image.

The youth group’s chairman, Asseri Kinnunen, is running for the Finns Party in the European Parliament election. Kinnunen stood by the tweet in an interview with Finnish media, insisting that it was meant to spark debate over whether “it is the EU or Finland’s own decision-makers who decide over Finland’s future.”

His argument was not well-received among Finland’s more liberal political figures. Lawyer and Social Democrat politician Sakari Timonen denounced the tweet as “openly racist” and called for the government to halt grants to the youth group.

Li Andersson, the leader of the Left Alliance, also claimed that organization’s “racism” was “crystal clear.”

The incendiary tweet also spawned a number of memes.

Finns scored modest gains in recent elections and is currently part of the ruling center-right coalition government. The right-wing party currently controls two of Finland’s thirteen seats in European Parliament.

