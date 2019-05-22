 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'I don't want it': Mumbai police recruits Jon Snow for anti-drugs meme

Published time: 22 May, 2019 04:21 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 07:56
Get short URL
'I don't want it': Mumbai police recruits Jon Snow for anti-drugs meme
©  Twitter / Mumbai Police / HBO
Media-savvy police in India's Mumbai drove their anti-drug message home by employing a certain Jon Snow as its spokesman and having him warn about the dangers of substance abuse with his own Game of Thrones line.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan calls Game of Thrones ‘over-hyped garbage,’ Irvine Welsh calls him a ‘dozy wanker’

The Twitter account of the Mumbai police was hardly desperate for a boost in popularity, considering it has 4.7 million followers, but it surely earned one by posting a meme starring Games of Thrones character Jon Snow at the height of worldwide post-finale GoT buzz.

In the show, Jon Snow, portrayed by Kit Harrington, made it abundantly clear he did not want the Iron Throne by repeatedly saying "I don't want it." Somebody within the Mumbai police saw a ready-made slogan for an anti-drug campaign, winning over both the internet and the hearts of seasoned fans of the acclaimed HBO saga.

"When a friend suggest trying drugs," Mumbai police said, prefacing Jon Snow's refusal meme, adding a #GOTit hashtag.

The Mumbai police account is no stranger to using videos, images and customized memes to get across messages like fighting fraud or child labor or promoting road safety. Its latest effort has drawn particular attention online, and earned the account handler praise for their ingenuity.

Not everyone thought Jon Snow's grim image was fit to be a positive example, given his history of violence, including (SEASON 8 FINALE SPOILER ALERT) the killing of the Queen of Dragons.

Others responded with memes of their own creation.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies