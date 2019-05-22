'I don't want it': Mumbai police recruits Jon Snow for anti-drugs meme

Media-savvy police in India's Mumbai drove their anti-drug message home by employing a certain Jon Snow as its spokesman and having him warn about the dangers of substance abuse with his own Game of Thrones line.

The Twitter account of the Mumbai police was hardly desperate for a boost in popularity, considering it has 4.7 million followers, but it surely earned one by posting a meme starring Games of Thrones character Jon Snow at the height of worldwide post-finale GoT buzz.

In the show, Jon Snow, portrayed by Kit Harrington, made it abundantly clear he did not want the Iron Throne by repeatedly saying "I don't want it." Somebody within the Mumbai police saw a ready-made slogan for an anti-drug campaign, winning over both the internet and the hearts of seasoned fans of the acclaimed HBO saga.

"When a friend suggest trying drugs," Mumbai police said, prefacing Jon Snow's refusal meme, adding a #GOTit hashtag.

The Mumbai police account is no stranger to using videos, images and customized memes to get across messages like fighting fraud or child labor or promoting road safety. Its latest effort has drawn particular attention online, and earned the account handler praise for their ingenuity.

I dont know who is your creative agency but let me compliment you guys that your tweets are awsome and very very relevant.. FANTASTIC — Chowkidar Rajaneesh Dasgupta (@rajaneesh_d) May 20, 2019

Very cool and informative. We need more admins like you all over the country for our police services — Keshav Jha (@keshavjxx) May 20, 2019

Not everyone thought Jon Snow's grim image was fit to be a positive example, given his history of violence, including (SEASON 8 FINALE SPOILER ALERT) the killing of the Queen of Dragons.

Or would you prefer if we do what Jon Snow did to the Queen? — Tejas Kotwal (@tejaskotwal2114) May 20, 2019

#jonsnow is a very bad inspiration to give to the free people — Shubham Gaidhane (@CAGaidhane) May 20, 2019

Others responded with memes of their own creation.

You are my queen...😅 pic.twitter.com/ZhWlwnLlKw — Viral Kamdar (@ErViralKamdar) May 21, 2019

When a friend suggests trying drugs !#GameOfThrones 😅 pic.twitter.com/1hNgdPCmpV — Vimal Kirti (@VimalPC) May 20, 2019

