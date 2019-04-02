3 week juice diet leaves woman hospitalized with brain damage

An Israeli woman has been hospitalized with brain damage after spending three weeks consuming nothing but fruit juice and water. Doctors fear she may have permanently damaged her brain.

The unnamed woman, who is in her 40s, visited an alternative therapist who put her on a diet that only allowed her to drink water and juice. This caused severe malnutrition and a salt imbalance in her brain, HaHadashot 12 reports.

The woman’s weight fell to just 40 kilograms (88 pounds). She was hospitalized in serious condition on Friday at the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where she is being kept under observation.

In Israel, as in many countries, alternative therapies are not regulated, so anyone can claim to be a ‘therapist’ and start pushing bogus remedies on clients.

