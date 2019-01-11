‘Cocaine & tapas’ diet unhealthy says Yahoo Lifestyle, stating the painfully obvious
The 25-year-old Australian model and parenting blogger Ruby Tuesday Matthews recently did an Ask Me Anything with her over 193,000 followers. When asked how she maintained such a svelte figure, Matthews gave an unexpectedly candid answer that not many were expecting from the mother-of-two.
“I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot,” she said in the video. “So basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke. And in between, had the tapas. Like my life was tapas and cocaine.”
What a difference 4 and a bit Years make. I was pretty tiny here, I actually have no desire to look like that ever again. The modelling industry is a tuff industry with the expectation of you having to look a certain way. Slowly I see Smalls changes but I think think it’s crazy we even use the word “plus size model” like what the actual fuck ! Can’t we just have models of all shapes and sizes ? Thank you for all the love and support over the last 24 hours ❤️
Matthews described how, before having her two children, she would subsist on “cocaine, black coffee and cigarettes” with the occasional Spanish snack.
“The role influencers play in affecting their followers’ diet and lifestyle decisions is really scary,” Marissa Meshulam, a dietitian and nutritionist, told Yahoo.
“People look at influencers as ‘goals’ in so many ways. Followers then try everything to replicate their influencers’ lifestyles, thinking that they too can achieve these goals.'”Also on rt.com Only in Ibiza: Reckless driver tests positive for every detectable drug
However, in a tweet promoting an article about Matthews and how she turned her life around, Yahoo felt the need to explain that such a diet was, perhaps, not recommended.
Influencer says she was on a 'tapas and cocaine' diet to stay thin — here's why that's not healthy https://t.co/mvQaLgPkzSpic.twitter.com/b7JtkTnuIP— Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) January 10, 2019
Needless to say, reactions were derisive, sardonic and hilarious in equal measure.
I’ve waiting years for this article to explain things— JonBonHovis (@DJHipsters) January 11, 2019
Because its cocaine pic.twitter.com/6bqPjcrdiz— MneraMiriam (@MenraMiriam) January 11, 2019
January 11, 2019
Is this an elaborate spoof by The Onion??— katie kelly mack (@KatieKellyMack) January 11, 2019
Wait, wait lemme guess. Is it an unhealthy diet because, cocaine?? Or the tapas? Is it the tapas?— caitlin castelaz (@caitcastelaz) January 11, 2019
Is the “here’s why that’s not healthy” really necessary...?— Gabriela Garcia (@thegabygarcia) January 11, 2019
Do you sprinkle the cocaine on the tapas or do you put the tapas on a bed of cocaine?— Goofrider 🏳️🌈 (@goofrider) January 11, 2019
tapas aint a real meal is why, saved u a click— Limited Liability Cool J (@jesticide) January 11, 2019
3 small plates of cocaine— Mick McCarthy (@mickthegiant) January 11, 2019
