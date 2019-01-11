HomeWorld News

‘Cocaine & tapas’ diet unhealthy says Yahoo Lifestyle, stating the painfully obvious

Published time: 11 Jan, 2019 11:46
File photo: © REUTERS / Marcelo del Pozo
An Australian social media influencer has candidly admitted the secret to her slim figure was a diet of “cocaine and tapas.” In a tweet promoting an article about the mum-of-two, Yahoo lifestyle felt the need to state the obvious.

The 25-year-old Australian model and parenting blogger Ruby Tuesday Matthews recently did an Ask Me Anything with her over 193,000 followers. When asked how she maintained such a svelte figure, Matthews gave an unexpectedly candid answer that not many were expecting from the mother-of-two.

“I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot,” she said in the video. “So basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke. And in between, had the tapas. Like my life was tapas and cocaine.”

Matthews described how, before having her two children, she would subsist on “cocaine, black coffee and cigarettes” with the occasional Spanish snack.

“The role influencers play in affecting their followers’ diet and lifestyle decisions is really scary,” Marissa Meshulam, a dietitian and nutritionist, told Yahoo.

“People look at influencers as ‘goals’ in so many ways. Followers then try everything to replicate their influencers’ lifestyles, thinking that they too can achieve these goals.'”

However, in a tweet promoting an article about Matthews and how she turned her life around, Yahoo felt the need to explain that such a diet was, perhaps, not recommended.

Needless to say, reactions were derisive, sardonic and hilarious in equal measure.

