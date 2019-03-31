EU’s ‘patience’ with ‘British friends’ over Brexit is running out – Juncker

The European Union is getting tired of waiting for the British establishment to finally reach an agreement on Brexit, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker commented on the disarray in UK politics.

The EU’s patience “runs out” while the UK still struggles to find a middle ground over a Brexit plan, Juncker warned as he talked to the Italian Rai TV. The European Commission head also said that he would like to see London finally reaching an accord on the issue in the next days or, better yet, “hours.”

He also seemingly mocked the British parliament’s continuous rejection of all options, which were introduced to it.

So far we know what the British parliament says no to, but we don’t know what it might say yes to.

Asked about the possibility of a second referendum, he said this question should be addressed exclusively to the British people.

His words came just days after the British parliament rejected Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement for the third time despite its separation from the rest of the deal.

The MPs voted down the agreement 344-286 – with a margin of 58 votes. Earlier, the parliament also rejected as many as eight various Brexit options, including a no-deal Brexit and revocation of Article 50, which would mean not leaving the EU at all.

Instead, both the opposition and Prime Minister Theresa May’s own party focused on urging her to resign and call a snap general election. The continuous state of limbo, in which the parliament’s failure to agree on a Brexit plan put the UK, did not sit well with the common folk as well.

About a million of people took to the streets of London last weekend to push for a second Brexit referendum. The latest parliament voting on the issue was also marked by protests staged by both ‘Leavers’ and ‘Remainers’, who both were predictably dissatisfied with the vote result.

Meanwhile, the EU also stepped up its rhetoric by increasingly warning that a no-deal scenario is now a “likely” one. European Council President Donald Tusk also called an emergency meeting for April 10, two days before the current ultimate Brexit deadline.

