‘We are everywhere’: Naked cop arrests nude fugitive in Swedish sauna

A naked Swedish police officer didn’t let his vulnerable state get in the way of arresting a wanted fugitive after awkwardly bumping into him in a steamy sauna.

The Stockholm-based officer made the arrest on Friday evening after noticing a perp, who was on the run from charges for drugs and attempting to assault an official, through the clouds of steam in the compact sauna.

“By a coincidence, and rather amusingly, they both recognised each other,” Christoffer Bohman, deputy police chief in the Stockholm district of Rinkeby, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

“It's easier to take action when you have your colleagues with you, and all your tools and equipment. This was as stripped-down as it gets – in more ways than one.”

Rinkeby police praised the officer for the swift takedown in a Facebook post entitled “naked arrest.” The statement commended the officer for keeping his head cool “when it was heating up to a potentially dangerous situation, despite being on your day off and relaxing in a spa.”

“Despite finding yourself in a packed sauna with a wanted criminal, you kept your wits about you and carried out an arrest while considering the needs of all,” the post read, before adding a chilling warning to any other potential criminals: “We are everywhere. Even if you don't see us, we are there.”

