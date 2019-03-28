Moose on the loose! Skier narrowly avoids animal charging across track (VIDEO)

An alpine skier in Sweden’s Romme Alpin area was unpredictably interrupted by a large moose which ran onto the track, prompting the skier to break his run to avoid a collision with the animal.

The skier was gaining speed during his downhill run when the wild animal suddenly emerged into his path, forcing the skier to crash onto the snow to dodge the unwelcome track intruder.

The unlucky downhiller, who lost his skis while rolling down on the track, recorded the unusual incident with a helmet camera before sharing it on social media.

"I almost got run over by a big moose while skiing, very close call," the skier said.