Poland’s far-right holds torchlight procession, decries ‘gender ideologies’ (VIDEO)
Around 1,500 nationalists participated in the torchlight procession near Czestochowa in southern Poland on Saturday.
The vigil marked the conclusion of a daylong ‘pilgrimage’ of far-right and traditionalist groups, such as the National Radical Camp (ONR) and the All-Polish Youth, conducted at the site of the local monastery.
The event was endorsed by a popular Catholic radio station, Radio Maryja.
The spokesperson for the All-Polish Youth, Mateusz Marzoch, said the gathering was especially important, as Polish society is becoming "very much changed by the left-wing circles, mainly through gender ideologies."
