Poland’s far-right holds torchlight procession, decries ‘gender ideologies’ (VIDEO)

Polish far-right activists marched with flares and torches, promoting Christian values and denouncing the growing popularity of left-wing agendas within the nation.

Around 1,500 nationalists participated in the torchlight procession near Czestochowa in southern Poland on Saturday.

The vigil marked the conclusion of a daylong ‘pilgrimage’ of far-right and traditionalist groups, such as the National Radical Camp (ONR) and the All-Polish Youth, conducted at the site of the local monastery.

The event was endorsed by a popular Catholic radio station, Radio Maryja.

The spokesperson for the All-Polish Youth, Mateusz Marzoch, said the gathering was especially important, as Polish society is becoming “very much changed by the left-wing circles, mainly through gender ideologies.”

