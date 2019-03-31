7 killed, 100s evacuated as China suffers 2nd factory blast in 2 weeks (VIDEOS)

A powerful explosion rocked a Chinese automotive parts factory, as authorities vow to toughen regulations on dangerous chemicals after a similar tragedy killed dozens at a pesticide plant in the same province.

Footage from the scene shows the building engulfed in thick smoke, as fire trucks arrive in the area.

Seven killed, five injured during an explosion occurred in a container of scrap metal at a metal molding plant in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu province on Sunday morning. Cause of the explosion is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Yb59WPmsql — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 31, 2019

The blast occurred at 7:12am local time at the yard of the automotive parts factory in Kunshan, eastern China on Sunday. The tragedy is said to have begun when a fire broke out in a container used for storing scrap metal, and quickly spread around the facility.

Seven people were killed and five injured, local authorities confirmed. Hundreds of factory workers, as well as residents of nearby houses, were evacuated.

This is the second deadly workplace incident to hit China this month. On March 21, an explosion at a pesticide plant in Yancheng killed 78 people. Both tragedies happened in the Jiangsu province. The blast in Yancheng prompted authorities to strengthen regulations on handling and storing dangerous chemicals.

