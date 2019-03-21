Huge explosion at Chinese chemical plant in Yancheng (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Footage from the scene shared on Chinese social media shows massive plumes of black smoke, with some clips on Weibo showing an enormous fireball rising over the site.
中国江苏盐城化工厂爆炸危及范围方圆几十公里 pic.twitter.com/6UrNcGexQw— 流浪汉 (@gS4ADL8e70O2r5r) March 21, 2019
盐城化工厂生产农药大爆炸 pic.twitter.com/exRnzmWdvm— 红心出墙 (@phoebemi2015) March 21, 2019
A #chemicalplant in Yancheng, East China's Jiangsu Province exploded around 2pm Thursday afternoon. No casualty was reported as of press time. pic.twitter.com/cP429EeTrl— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 21, 2019
The explosion occurred at about 2pm local time, according to media reports, but it’s not yet known if there are casualties. A spokesman for the Lianyungang City fire brigade confirmed that a crew had been deployed to the scene but said “the exact situation is still unclear.”
The province suffered a devastating chemical plant explosion in late 2017, which killed 10 people. The biotech company involved was later fined five million yuan ($730,000) and had its permit revoked after an equipment failure was found to have caused the blast. Thirteen people were prosecuted over the explosion.
