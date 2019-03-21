Huge explosion at Chinese chemical plant in Yancheng (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Firefighters are on the scene of a huge explosion at a Chinese chemical plant in Yancheng, in east China’s Jiangsu province.

Footage from the scene shared on Chinese social media shows massive plumes of black smoke, with some clips on Weibo showing an enormous fireball rising over the site.

The explosion occurred at about 2pm local time, according to media reports, but it’s not yet known if there are casualties. A spokesman for the Lianyungang City fire brigade confirmed that a crew had been deployed to the scene but said “the exact situation is still unclear.”

The province suffered a devastating chemical plant explosion in late 2017, which killed 10 people. The biotech company involved was later fined five million yuan ($730,000) and had its permit revoked after an equipment failure was found to have caused the blast. Thirteen people were prosecuted over the explosion.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!