Palestinians mark 1 year of ‘Great March of Return’ protests with massive rallies (WATCH LIVE)

Palestinians continue to stage massive rallies along the Israel-Gaza border, as part of the resistance campaign launched exactly one year ago. A protester is said to have been killed by Israeli troops just hours before.

А 21-year-old Palestinian man died in the hospital on Saturday, after he was shot while protesting near the border fence the night before, Gaza health officials said.

The IDF told the media that it had not heard about the incident. The army earlier reported that it attacked a “Hamas military post” in Gaza, and said that militants were hurling explosives during a “riot” near the border.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters holding Palestinian flags have gathered across the border fence to denounce the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the “blockade” of Gaza.

Several groups of Palestinians made attempts to charge at the border fence, while Israeli security forces launched tear gas at the protesters.

Saturday marked one year since the massive protest campaign was launched. The months-long standoff with the IDF left at least 189 Palestinians killed, and more than 6,000 wounded, according to the UN.

The protests intensified last May after US President Donald Trump announced his controversial decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This was part of his promise to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The step was warmly welcomed by the Israeli government, but fervently denounced by Palestinians. It also received a mixed reaction among Washington’s Western allies, who pointed out that the decision is only likely to fuel tensions in the region.

