HomeWorld News

2 shot dead by IDF in Gaza, 62 injured as UN slams Israel’s use of force (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 11:28
Get short URL
2 shot dead by IDF in Gaza, 62 injured as UN slams Israel’s use of force (VIDEO)
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Jehad Hararah who was killed at the Israeli-Gaza border fence, during his funeral in Gaza City on March 23, 2019. © Reuters / Mohammed Salem
Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and injured 62 at the Great Return March in Gaza on Friday, while the UNHRC slammed Israel’s use of lethal and excessive force at the weekly protests that have been ongoing for almost a year.

Jehad Harara was shot in the head east of Gaza City and Nidal Shatat was shot in the chest near the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry reports.

The Ministry said the IDF targeted medical personnel and ambulances with tear gas at least three times. Video taken at the demonstrations captures the chaos of the protests and the injuries suffered.

Also on Friday, the UN Human Rights Council condemned Israel's "apparent intentional use of unlawful lethal and other excessive force" at Great Return March protests which started on March 20, 2018. It followed a UN enquiry that found the IDF may have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity for killing 189 Palestinians at the demonstrations in 2018, including 35 children, three paramedics and two journalists.

Also on rt.com It’s time for US to fully recognize Israel’s ‘sovereignty’ over disputed Golan Heights – Trump

It determined Israel wounded over 6,100 with live ammunition, while over 3,000 others were injured by rubber coated bullets, bullet fragments and tear gas canisters.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies