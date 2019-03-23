2 shot dead by IDF in Gaza, 62 injured as UN slams Israel’s use of force (VIDEO)

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and injured 62 at the Great Return March in Gaza on Friday, while the UNHRC slammed Israel’s use of lethal and excessive force at the weekly protests that have been ongoing for almost a year.

Jehad Harara was shot in the head east of Gaza City and Nidal Shatat was shot in the chest near the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry reports.

شهيدين الجمعة ال51 لمسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار هما/

1.الشهيد نضال عبد الكريم أحمد شتات

٢٩ عام من المغراقة.



2.الشهيد جهاد منير خالد حرارة 24 عام من الشجاعية — د.أشرف القدرة (@press221) March 22, 2019 🚨شهيدان واصابة 62 مواطن برصاص قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي ورصد 3 انتهاكات بحق الطواقم الطبية وسيارات الاسعاف اصيب خلالها عدد من المسعفين باصابات مختلفة — د.أشرف القدرة (@press221) March 22, 2019

The Ministry said the IDF targeted medical personnel and ambulances with tear gas at least three times. Video taken at the demonstrations captures the chaos of the protests and the injuries suffered.

Also on Friday, the UN Human Rights Council condemned Israel's "apparent intentional use of unlawful lethal and other excessive force" at Great Return March protests which started on March 20, 2018. It followed a UN enquiry that found the IDF may have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity for killing 189 Palestinians at the demonstrations in 2018, including 35 children, three paramedics and two journalists.

It determined Israel wounded over 6,100 with live ammunition, while over 3,000 others were injured by rubber coated bullets, bullet fragments and tear gas canisters.

