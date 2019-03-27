Rare moment ISS passes in front of moon captured in STUNNING PHOTO

After an eight-year quest, an amatuer astronomer successfully managed to capture a perfect photograph of the exact moment the International Space Station (ISS) passed in front of the moon.

Ken Lawson from Geraldton in Western Australia spent nearly a decade waiting for all the right conditions to coalesce so he could snap his stunning shot.

The satellite orbits Earth about 15 times a day at a speed of around 28,000kph. Despite the regularity of this crossing, the alignment never presented itself for the photography enthusiast.

The ideal moment finally came earlier this month when the satellite passed the moon with its path right in the middle of his hometown.

After being alerted to the event by the CalSky website, which sends notifications about transits, Lawson set up his trusty off-the-shelf Canon camera and clicked the capture button at exactly the right moment.

“You need to be in exactly the right place at exactly the right time and pray to the gods that everything goes right and you get the shot,” he explained to Australia’s ABC News.

“It’s so fleeting and to be able to capture that in time for ever – that is pretty amazing.”

