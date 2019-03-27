Bad habit: US soldiers injured AGAIN in Poland after military vehicles crash into each other (PHOTO)

Despite the fact that they were all heading in the same direction, three US military transport vehicles managed to get into a serious accident in which two of them collided, hospitalizing two soldiers.

According to Ewelina Buda, a spokesman for the Poviat police headquarters in nearby Brzesk, the vehicles were headed toward the Hungarian border when things went south. The crash occurred in Lesser Poland, where the country borders neighboring Hungary.

While details are currently limited, military police are trying to figure out exactly how one of the vehicles ended up rear-ending the other, despite the roads being dry and free of any abnormal weather conditions.

They did at least manage to get the cars onto the side of the road, which kept traffic flowing smoothly in spite of the embarrassing wreck that left personnel waiting on the hard shoulder next to their expensive damaged equipment.

As Trump continues to ratchet up NATO’s military budget, one crucial sector he might consider is extra driving lessons. Only about a month ago, seven soldiers were injured, two seriously, when a military transport van rolled over in Karliki, Poland.

