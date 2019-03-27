Message to India? Pakistan says boasting of space warfare is like ‘Don Quixote tilting windmills’

Hours after India declared a successful test of its anti-satellite weapon, Pakistan called on countries to reverse the militarization of space.

“Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement delivered on Wednesday.

Although the Pakistan didn’t point a finger at India, it came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his country’s successful test of a top-notch anti-satellite missile.

Also on rt.com India joins space ‘super league’ as it shoots down satellite by precision missile – Modi

Islamabad hopes that “countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others” will also do their part in reducing “military threats relating to outer space.”

“Boasting of such capabilities is reminiscent of Don Quixote’s tilting against windmills,” the ministry sarcastically said.

Earlier in the day, Modi made an unexpected address to the nation, proclaiming that India is now a “space superpower” and a member of a “super league” after the successful missile test.

READ MORE: Pakistan v India: Conflict moves to outer space as countries race to put human in orbit

He didn’t provide details about the test, which he said was part of the ‘Mission Shakti’, but revealed the satellite in question was shot down at 300km.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!