Romania breaks with EU to relocate its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem
Published time: 24 Mar, 2019 14:15 Edited time: 24 Mar, 2019 14:24
Romania will relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă said at a conference of America's pro-Israel lobby on Sunday.
.@VDancila_PM: "I am pleased to announce today, in front of this AIPAC audience...I as Prime Minster of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel." #AIPAC2019— AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 24, 2019
