Pakistan deploys Chinese air defense systems, more attack & surveillance drones at India’s border

Pakistan has deployed more Chinese medium-range air defense missiles across several cities and military bases, to prevent any intrusions after the Indian Air Force carried out cross-border anti-terrorist strikes last month.

Five units of LY-80 (HQ-16) surface-to-air missiles (SAM) and IBIS-150 air defense surveillance radar units were spread across Pakistan following New Delhi’s strike last month against terrorists in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan’s territory, Indian news outlets reported, citing the latest intelligence reports.

COAS and Air Chief witnessed display of firepower capability by Pak Army Air Defence including fire of recently inducted Long Range weapon system LY-80. LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence with enhanced lethality. (1 of 2). pic.twitter.com/Nqs0bOAwOe — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 10, 2019

Besides SAM systems, Islamabad also reportedly has deployed additional Chinese-made Rainbow CH-4 and CH-5 drones, for surveillance and even potential strikes at the Kashmir Line of Control. At least three of those drones have been shot down following the February 26 strike against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp.

The Indian raid inside Pakistani territory came in retaliation for the Pulwama attack on February 14, in which a Kashmiri member of a Pakistan-based militant group killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in a suicide bombing. That attack was soon followed by a mid-air dogfight, with one of India's MiG-21 Bison shot down by Pakistan’s F-16s. The Indian pilot, who was captured by Pakistan, was later returned to India in what Islamabad called a “peace gesture.”

