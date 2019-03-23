Paris Disneyland visitors flee in panic, police deployed as ‘false alarm’ triggers lockdown (VIDEOS)

Fears of a potential terrorist attack have put Disneyland Paris on a brief lockdown, with armed police deployed to the scene, after a loud bang caused panic across the theme park.

Amid the confusion, visitors were reportedly being advised to take shelter inside restaurants, after panic began to spread near the train station and Disney village. Security forces quickly arrived at the scene, responding to rumors of an attack, to help evacuate visitors.

Bezoekers die tijdens evacuatie in Starbucks zaten, worden nu weggeleid via backstage wildwestshow. #DisneylandParis#DisneyVillagepic.twitter.com/vK39n4Ytmo — Team Looopings (@teamlooopings) March 23, 2019

While authorities are still investigating what exactly happened, reports indicate that confusion spread following a loud noise that was heard coming from an escalator. Apparently the chaos was caused by a false alarm.

France continues to remain on high alert following a number of terror attacks in recent years, some of which occurred in popular tourist locations.

BREAKING: Technical problems with an elevator caused panic at Disneyland Paris. There is no threat. People are slowly being let back in. pic.twitter.com/4isbhcoleh — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) March 23, 2019

