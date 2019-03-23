HomeWorld News

Paris Disneyland visitors flee in panic, police deployed as ‘false alarm’ triggers lockdown (VIDEOS)

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 21:35 Edited time: 23 Mar, 2019 21:36
Fears of a potential terrorist attack have put Disneyland Paris on a brief lockdown, with armed police deployed to the scene, after a loud bang caused panic across the theme park.

Amid the confusion, visitors were reportedly being advised to take shelter inside restaurants, after panic began to spread near the train station and Disney village. Security forces quickly arrived at the scene, responding to rumors of an attack, to help evacuate visitors.

While authorities are still investigating what exactly happened, reports indicate that confusion spread following a loud noise that was heard coming from an escalator. Apparently the chaos was caused by a false alarm.

France continues to remain on high alert following a number of terror attacks in recent years, some of which occurred in popular tourist locations.

