Trump orders withdrawal of fresh North Korea-related sanctions announced earlier by US Treasury

US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of the new round of North Korea-related sanctions that had been announced earlier by the US Treasury.

The move was announced by the US President through Twitter on Friday.

“It was announced today by the US Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!” Trump wrote, capitalizing the “Sanctions”.

It was not immediately clear which batch of sanctions Trump was referring to. On Thursday, however, the US Treasury blacklisted two shipping companies, based in China, which have been accused of violating the US embargo against North Korea.

The companies have allegedly been engaging in “deceptive practices” to help Pyongyang procure some goods, yet the Treasury did not elaborate on what exactly these goods are.

