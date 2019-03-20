HomeWorld News

‘Un-Islamic’: Pakistani student stabs professor to death for planning co-ed party with WOMEN DANCING

Published time: 20 Mar, 2019 21:16
Get short URL
‘Un-Islamic’: Pakistani student stabs professor to death for planning co-ed party with WOMEN DANCING
FILE PHOTO. © Global Look Press / Phil Whinnett
A teacher at a reputable college in Pakistan’s Punjab province was stabbed to death by a student for organizing a co-ed party. Reports say the attacker believed the inclusion of females at the event was vulgar and blasphemous.

Students were gathering in order to plan a “farewell party” when their classmate sprang on English language professor Khalid Hameed and began to stab him in the stomach. While the others rushed to their teacher’s assistance and tackled their classmate to the ground, Hameed’s wounds were already too severe, and he died en route to the hospital. Tragically, he was scheduled to retire in just four months.

“My father then fell down and I rushed to him; the student held his knife and started shouting ‘I have killed him, I had told him that a gender mix reception is against Islam’,” Hameed’s son Waleed Khan, who had dropped his father off at the office and witnessed the attack, told AFP. In a cruel twist, he revealed his father wasn’t even involved in organizing the event.

A note has been making the rounds on social media which was allegedly written by a group of students enraged over the decision to include women in the get-together. Local channel Samaa TV says that male and female students were supposed to take part in a folk dance, and the group fumed that it was “promoting vulgarity,” claiming that “Islam doesn’t allow it.”

While police were still checking if the attacker was a member of any extremist group, they said he considered the dance to be “un-Islamic.”

“Apparently, the accused has no link to any religious group but we are investigating about his past and the reasons behind his mindset,” said local police representative Farhan Hussain. The student is currently in police custody, and will be charged with murder.

The attack took place at Sadiq Egerton College in Bahawalpur, a school where women outnumber men two-to-one, a rarity in the conservative Pakistani education system. Several women on Twitter saw the murder as an expression of the country’s deep-rooted discriminatory attitude.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son said he believes the attack occurred as a result of “brainwashing.” He also lashed out at the government for seemingly allowing radical views to flourish.

“I demand justice,” Waleed told media. “I am feeling threatened. We have not been given security.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies