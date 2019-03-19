Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano suffers largest eruption in years (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Authorities have issued a yellow alert warning, asking residents to stay clear of the area within a 12 km radius of the crater, warning that ash from the volcano will be dispersed towards the northeast area of Puebla.
#ÚLTIMAHORA#ExplosiónPopocatépetl - Fue una de las explosiones más grandes que se hayan registrado en los últimos años, lanzó fragmentos a varios kilómetros de distancia cubriendo todo el cono. El sonido se escuchó en un radio de 40km. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/Pjqyb6IQd7— SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) March 19, 2019
Video de la fuerte explosión del #Popocatépetl de las 21:38 h.— SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) March 19, 2019
Fragmentos incandescentes a más de 2 km del cráter; por eso es muy importante respetar el radio de seguridad de 12 km. pic.twitter.com/ZQUruEgpT7
Otra perspectiva de la explosión del #Popocatepelt. pic.twitter.com/0IWZVOyUAt— Daniel Osorio (@danoga) March 19, 2019