Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano suffers largest eruption in years (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Published time: 19 Mar, 2019 04:28 Edited time: 19 Mar, 2019 04:29
Mexico’s active Popocatepetl volcano has exploded late Monday evening, sending ash and debris high into the air and several kilometers away from the crater.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert warning, asking residents to stay clear of the area within a 12 km radius of the crater, warning that ash from the volcano will be dispersed towards the northeast area of Puebla.

