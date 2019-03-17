HomeWorld News

Venezuelan plane crash caught on VIDEO from inside

Published time: 17 Mar, 2019 16:42
Shocking video captured by a passenger shows the moment a Cessna 206 fell from the sky and crashed into a forest in Venezuela. The crash reportedly killed two of the plane’s four passengers.

In the footage posted this week, the light aircraft lists to one side before smashing into a thickly-wooded area below. The crew panics, before the video abruptly cuts.

The accident took place in the Gran Sabana area of Bolivar State. Three of the plane’s occupants were colonels in the Venezuelan armed forces, while one was a sergeant, ACN reported. Two of the colonels were reportedly killed in the crash.

