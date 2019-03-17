Venezuelan plane crash caught on VIDEO from inside

Shocking video captured by a passenger shows the moment a Cessna 206 fell from the sky and crashed into a forest in Venezuela. The crash reportedly killed two of the plane’s four passengers.

In the footage posted this week, the light aircraft lists to one side before smashing into a thickly-wooded area below. The crew panics, before the video abruptly cuts.

#BOLIVAR: El momento en que la avioneta Cessna 206 siglas YV 1801 cae a tierra en la Gran Sabana donde murieron 2 coroneles identificados como José Silvestre Granja y César Paúl Padrino Bruzual pic.twitter.com/catgCuSzQj — Hector González RT (@HectorReporta) March 15, 2019

The accident took place in the Gran Sabana area of Bolivar State. Three of the plane’s occupants were colonels in the Venezuelan armed forces, while one was a sergeant, ACN reported. Two of the colonels were reportedly killed in the crash.

