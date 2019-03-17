HomeWorld News

Historic St. Sulpice church is on fire in Paris (VIDEO)

Published time: 17 Mar, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 17 Mar, 2019 14:49
A screenshot from footage shot inside the church © Twitter / Stephane Larue
Paris’ historical Saint-Sulpice church has gone up in flames. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze, which burst through the doors of the 19th Century building.

Firefighters were sent to deal with the blaze early on Sunday afternoon, Le Parisien reported. According to the newspaper, the wooden doors were on fire, and a stained glass window was damaged. The rest of the damage “seems minor,” the daily paper said.

Dramatic footage shared on social media shows the interior of the church in flames, with smoke billowing up to its arched roof. From outside, video footage shows firefighters hosing down the burning doors.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Constructed between 1646 and 1870, the Church of Saint-Sulpice is the second largest church in Paris, behind the Cathedral of Notre-Dame.

