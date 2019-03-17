New Zealand's Dunedin airport closed over 'suspicious package' - police

The airport in Dunedin, New Zealand has been closed following a report of a suspicious package on the airfield, law enforcement officials said.

Police are currently at the scene and specialists are trying to determine the contents of the parcel.

An Air New Zealand staff member working at the air hub told AFP the terminal building had not been evacuated.

The potential bomb scare comes after New Zealand was rocked by deadly attacks targeting the country’s Muslim community. Fifty people were killed in the gruesome, live-streamed shooting rampage.

