Boeing 737-800 makes emergency landing in Northern Russia, reports of engine failure

A Moscow-bound Boeing 737-800 was forced to make an emergency landing in northern Russia before continuing its journey. Engine failure is suspected to be the cause of the incident, officials on the ground said.

The aircraft was carrying 157 passengers and six crewmembers on board. It was traveling from the small city of Mirny, Siberia to Moscow when the pilots were forced to divert the plane to Syktyvkar in northern Russia.

It is not immediately clear what caused the problem, but early data indicates that one of the plane’s engines stopped working mid-air, officials on the ground said.

The incident comes as Boeing faces scrutiny after two aircraft of its newest 737 MAX 8 series crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing everyone on board. This led many nations around the globe to ground their entire fleets of 737 MAX 8 planes.

