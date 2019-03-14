Boeing halts 737 MAX deliveries amid fallout after deadly Ethiopian crash

The US based aviation corporation has paused deliveries of the ill-fated Boeing 737 MAX to customers after the aircraft type was grounded around the world following the deadly crash in Ethiopia.

Read more

The move was announced by the company on Thursday. No time frame on when the deliveries might be resumed was immediately provided, yet the production itself continues.

“We continue to build 737 MAX airplanes while assessing how the situation, including potential capacity constraints, will impact our production system,” a Boeing spokesman said.

The decision comes after Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded and banned from the airspace of the majority of the world’s countries, including the United States. The plane type was targeted with the restrictions after a crash in Ethiopia on Saturday, which killed 157 people – everyone on board. The Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after take-off, taking a steep nosedive.

While the exact causes of the tragedy have not yet been established, the crash appears to resemble another catastrophe involving a 737 MAX aircraft. Last October, a Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!