‘Blood was splashing on me’: Witnesses describe horrific New Zealand mosque attack (VIDEO)

Witnesses of the horrendous New Zealand mosque shootings in which at least 49 people died, have described seeing hordes of wounded or dead bodies, being covered in victims’ blood, and fearing they would be next.

Eyewitnesses who still stood in shock outside the two Christchurch mosques, where they were apparently attacked by nationalist extremists, described the “unbelievable” scene.

“I saw in the main room on the right-hand side there were 20+ people, some of them were dead, some of them were screaming,” one eyewitness recounted.

“The blood was splashing on me, and I was thinking ‘oh my God, oh my God, this is going to happen to me now’,” another said.

The death toll for the shootings has risen to 49 people. Four suspects have been arrested, one of whom is an Australian citizen, and a man in his 20s has already been charged with murder and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

READ MORE: New Zealand shooting that left 40 dead at 2 mosques: What we know so far

One of the gunmen identified himself on social media as a 28-year-old Australian named Brenton Tarrant. Tarrant used a GoPro camera to livestream the attack on the Al Noor Mosque.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!