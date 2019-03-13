Iran to rethink strategy in wake of ‘suspicious nuclear projects’ in the region – top official

Iran will adjust to threats from countries that ready their own nuclear programs, the nation’s security official has warned. His words come as the US holds talks on selling nuclear tech to the Saudis.

Tehran is paying attention to nations in the region “spending their petro-dollars on suspicious nuclear projects that can endanger the security in the world,” the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday.

“New threats like this will force us to revise our strategy” and “predict the requirements of our country and armed forces,” he stressed.

Shamkhani didn’t mention any country by name but his remarks came amid reports that Washington is holding talks to sell civil nuclear technology to its important longtime ally against Iran – Saudi Arabia.

Read more

“Our intent is for them to be our partner as they build their nuclear energy,” US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry told the Financial Times earlier this week, noting that the sides have made some progress but the negotiations are still ongoing. The US seeks to ensure that the deal wouldn’t lead to proliferation of nuclear weapons, Perry said.

Washington’s desire to strike a deal with Riyadh, meanwhile, led to some backlash at home. In February, the Democratic Party-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform launched a probe into the negotiations. The Democrats fear that President Donald Trump may bypass Congress while providing “highly sensitive” nuclear technology to the Saudis.

The US and Iran have been exchanging belligerent statements since Trump unilaterally abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program last year. Tehran blasted the move but chose to keep the plan in effect. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had repeatedly confirmed Iran’s compliance with the agreement.

At the same time, Iranian officials hinted that they stand ready to modify the nation’s nuclear program, if the EU joins Washington in scrapping the JCPOA.

Washington re-imposed sanctions on Tehran and stepped up pressure on its allies to follow suit. Iran has promised to find ways to retaliate if the US endangers its economy or security.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!