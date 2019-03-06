Iran in economic, psychological war with US & its allies - President Rouhani

The US is waging economic and psychological war against Iran in an attempt to topple its government, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said, calling on the Iranian people to stay strong in the face of this agression.

“Iran is in economic and psychological war with America and its allies ... their aim is to change the regime,” he said during a rally speech in the northern province of Gilan.

The Iranian president added that “our nation and the leadership are united against our enemies”.

Iran’s president Rouhani delivers speech https://t.co/GuPj44zj5b — Press TV (@PressTV) March 6, 2019

The Trump administration made escalating pressure on Iran a priority of its foreign policy. Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran despite objections of other signatories and has been twisting arms of other nations to force them to stop doing business in Iran.

Rouhani said the US reimposing economic sanctions on Iran was meant to goad Tehran into pulling out of the nuclear deal, which did not happen. This resulted in the US being isolated at the UN Security Council when President Donald Trump personally appealed to them to impose sanctions on Iran last year.

The White House is currently full of Iran hawks, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or National Security Adviser John Bolton. Washington is trying to forge a regional anti-Iranian alliance, which would include Israel and the Gulf monarchies led by Saudi Arabia. Last month they met in Poland for a high-profile meeting, which was largely snubbed by European heavyweights.

Rouhani said the outcome of the meeting, which was a far cry from the world rallying behind Washington to fight against Tehran, was another blow to the US policy towards Iran.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!