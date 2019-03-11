UK secured ‘legally binding’ way around Brexit backstop with EU – government

British PM Theresa May has agreed to a “legally binding” deal with the EU around the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’ to secure Brexit, and will put that to a vote in the Parliament on Tuesday. Talks with EU leaders are still ongoing.

During the negotiations European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday in Strasbourg, May secured legally binding changes that “strengthen and improve” the original Brexit agreement, her Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told reporters Monday evening.

British lawmakers have the choice to “vote for this deal or plunge the country into a political crisis,” said Lidington, noting that the EU has made clear this will be “the only deal on the table.”

Though the talks are continuing, Lidington said that May and Juncker have agreed on two documents, the first of which provides that the EU cannot try to “trap” the UK with the Northern Ireland backstop. If that happens, the document allows for the UK to launch a formal dispute through independent arbitration.

The draft joint statement outlines commitments by both the UK and the EU to expedite the process of enacting a future relationship, and replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements” by 2020. That provision will be legally binding, Lidington said.

May’s government considers the backstop issue “critical” to Brexit, which is due by March 29. Brussels insisted on it remaining a part of the deal as “insurance” as recently as January, however.

The UK has spent nearly three years trying to negotiate a divorce from the EU, following the June 2016 referendum that resulted in the surprising victory of those in favor of Brexit.