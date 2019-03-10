First PHOTO from site of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX deadly crash emerges online

Ethiopian Airlines has released the first photo from the crash site of its Boeing 737 MAX, showing debris scattered at the location. Its publication came shortly after the airline said that all on board the plane had been killed.

The photo shared by the company on Facebook shows its CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, visiting the scene. The airline executive said that he “now regrets to confirm that there are no survivors.”

Although it doesn’t show full extent of the tragedy, some parts of the MAX’s airframe can be seen lying on the ground in the photograph.

The crash happened shortly after the months-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 took off from Addis Ababa airport heading for Nairobi, Kenya. According to Ethiopian Airlines, all 149 passengers and eight crew were killed in the accident.

