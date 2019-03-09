HomeWorld News

'We always admired your tech!’ Elon Musk & Roscosmos chief trade praise over CrewDragon success

Published time: 9 Mar, 2019 08:41
Get short URL
'We always admired your tech!’ Elon Musk & Roscosmos chief trade praise over CrewDragon success
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida © REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whose CrewDragon capsule splashed down near Florida, and Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, lauded each other in a series of bromance-like tweets.

CrewDragon, a SpaceX-built commercial astronaut capsule, carried out a test flight which ended with a safe splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. The mission apparently impressed Dmitry Rogozin, who took to Twitter to reach out to Elon Musk and NASA chief Jim Bridenstine.

“Dear colleagues… On behalf of Roscosmos I congratulate you on the first successful test flight of a new spacecraft,” he wrote.

To Rogozin, building alternative space engines that will ferry cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) ensures that it’s safe and stable in orbit. The Roscosmos messages sounded a bit formal, but it didn’t stop the SpaceX CEO from returning the favor. “Thank you on behalf of SpaceX! We have always admired your rocket/spacecraft technology,” Musk replied.

The entrepreneur, who frequently reflects on building colonies on Mars, went on to hail Russia’s NK-33 and RD 170/180 rocket engines, calling them “exceptional.” The SpaceX-built Dragon vehicle detached from the ISS on Friday after being docked there for the past week. It safely re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Atlantic 450km from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission, which had no humans on board, was a success not only for Musk, but NASA as well. Since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, American astronauts have been sent into orbit on the Soyuz spacecraft, taking off from Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

Also on rt.com ‘Hard to argue with Elon’: Roscosmos head taunts Musk’s praise of Russian rockets

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies