Hell: Instagrammer invasion making life miserable on photogenic Parisian Street

Residents of a lovely Parisian pedestrian through-way are expressing their #nofilter rage against the parade of “influencers” that mob their once quiet avenue every weekend, and are now asking the state to step into the picture.

Topping 30,000 tagged photos, Paris’ Rue Crémieux has become little more than a glorified backdrop for pictures of people doing Yoga, sitting on doorsteps pretending they aren’t being photographed and… whatever it is that’s going on here.

But people who actually live in the pastel-colored alleyway are less than inspired by the droves of selfie-hungry tourists and their efforts to #liveauthentic.

Fan du compte ClubCremieux , qui répertorie de manière drôle les pires shootings d’influenceurs rue Cremieux à Paris



-> https://t.co/N3xIFZ1t5Spic.twitter.com/OLDtDW4Eti — Victor Lefranc 👨🏻 (@Vic_Jules) March 3, 2019

Things have gotten so bad that neighborhood residents have formed an association aimed at tackling the problem. In an interview with French radio station FranceInfo, the organization’s president expressed his outrage.

“It’s gone to hell,” he lamented. “On the weekend, it’s 200 people under our windows.”

You have rap clips that come for two hours under our windows, you also have bachelorette parties that scream for an hour, it’s frankly exhausting.

The residents plan to do more than complain – they are now ready to take their battle against hashtagging hordes to the French government and demand the thoroughfare be closed to passersby on weekends and evenings.

Also on rt.com Yellow Vest protests are ‘catastrophe’ for French economy & business – finance minister

The small street in Paris is in some ways a microcosm for anti-tourist animosity spreading across Europe. With record numbers traveling across the continent last year, some governments are mulling over measures to deal with the clogged streets, pollution, and the general annoyance tourists tend to bring with them.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!