Pakistani minister forced to resign after calling Hindus ‘cow urine-drinking people’

A regional Pakistani minister was forced to resign after a video of him delivering rude and derogatory remarks against Hindus surfaced online – causing fellow politicians to promptly ostracize the “embarrassing” speaker.

The offensive video of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, now an ex-Punjab Information Minister, went viral on Monday – and it took a single day to cause the official’s downfall.

The clip shows Chohan calling Hindus “cow urine-drinking people” and “idol-worshippers” while he spoke at an event in Lahore in late February.

The offensive remarks drew the ire of Pakistan’s Hindu community and have been blasted by Chohan’s fellow politicians, who slammed them as “appalling” and “embarrassing.” The derogatory remarks have caught the eye of the Pakistani PM Imran Khan, who was also “displeased” by Chohan's behavior.

“The derogatory and insulting remarks against the Hindu community by Fayyaz Chohan the Punjab Info Minister demand strict action. PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone. Action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister,” the prime minister's special assistant on political affairs wrote on Twitter.

Chohan apologized for the remarks, downplaying them and claiming that they “only” targeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army, not the Pakistani Hindu community. The apology apparently did not help, as he ultimately resigned on Tuesday.

