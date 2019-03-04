Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani drone in India's airspace – reports

A Pakistani aircraft, presumed to be a drone, was detected by Indian anti-air defense and subsequently shot down by a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet, local media reports.

The unmanned aerial vehicle has violated Indian airspace and was scouting military positions in a desert area of the state of Rajasthan, ANI news agency reported, citing sources.

BREAKING: Top sources say unidentified Pak aircraft (likely drone) violated airspace around 11.30am at int’l border in Rajasthan. IAF jet scrambled, engaged with air-to-air missile, debris fell near Pak sand dune feature called MW Toba (not Fort Abbas). *OFFICIAL WORD awaited* — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 4, 2019

The drone was spotted by ground radars and a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet was dispatched to the location. The plane has subsequently shot the drone down with an air-to-air missile.

The debris of the UAV apparently went down over Indian territory, yet local media issued conflicting reports on the exact location of the crash. The incident has not been officially confirmed yet.

Also on rt.com Splits & barrel rolls: Media lays out minute-by-minute account of India & Pakistan’s aerial dogfight

The hostilities between India and Pakistan flared up last week when Indian forces conducted an air raid against suspected terrorist camps in Pakistani territory. The operation came in retaliation for a deadly suicide-bomb attack on an Indian paramilitary police convoy in the contested Kashmir region.

The air raid prompted Islamabad to retaliate by attacking targets in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir. The outcome of the military actions is disputed, as the two sides have provided conflicting accounts on the effectiveness of the strikes and losses. So far, only the loss of an Indian MiG-21 fighter jet was officially confirmed, while Islamabad firmly denies reports that its F-16 plane was shot down as well.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.