Frontman Keith Flint took his own life - Prodigy confirm in 'shell shocked' post

The Prodigy has confirmed that Keith Flint died by suicide after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home in England.

The frontman from Essex was found by police on Monday morning after an ambulance responded to reports of an man who was unconscious.

In a “shell shocked” post on Instagram band member Liam Howlett revealed that Flint “took his own life”.

“The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heartbroken. RIP brother,” Howlett said.

Also on rt.com Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!