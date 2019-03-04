HomeWorld News

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 11:20 Edited time: 4 Mar, 2019 12:16
Get short URL
Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint. © REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Prodigy’s singer Keith Flint, best known for the song ‘Firestarter’, has been found dead at his home in England. He was aged 49.

The singer from Dunmow, Essex, was discovered by police, Monday morning, after an ambulance responded to reports of an man who was unconscious. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday,” said an Essex police spokesman in a statement.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Members of The Prodigy (L-R) Keith Flint, Liam, Maxim and Liam Howllet at an awards show. © Reuters

The Prodigy shot to fame for taking their underground rave sound into the mainstream with number 1 singles like ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’. The band became one of the UK’s most successful of the 1990s, racking up six number 1 albums throughout their career.

Flint was originally cast as a dancer in the group but was propelled into the spotlight after featuring his vocals on Firestarter. He soon became renowned for his unique hairstyles, heavy eyeliner and energetic live performances.

The band were due to start a tour across the US this summer, starting in Jacksonville, Florida, in May. Their latest album ‘No Tourists’ was released in November 2018.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the untimely passing. Ed Simons of the electro group The Chemical Brothers responded to the news by recounting how “kind” Flint was when he started in the industry.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies