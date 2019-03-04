Wheelchair-bound Yellow Vest protester doused with pepper spray by police in horrifying VIDEO

A disabled French protester, who was reportedly asking a police officer to give his protective glasses back, was instead pepper-sprayed in the face from close range, an online video shows.

The incident happened in Toulouse during the 16th weekend of the so-called “Yellow Vest” protest against the French government’s economic policies, according to the person who published the short clip.

The footage shows a group of police troops in riot gear and a single protester wearing the iconic yellow outfit. He is in a wheelchair and can be seen arguing with one of the officers – apparently over a pair of protective goggles that the officer is dangling in his hand.

The policeman walks away, but the protester pursues him – and gets doused with what appears to be pepper spray from a very close distance, right in his face.

The French police have been using harsh methods to deal with Yellow Vest rallies, using water cannon, tear gas and low-lethality projectiles, including the controversial high-caliber “Flash-Balls,” resulting in some serious injuries.

