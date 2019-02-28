Trump dares take question from RUSSIAN media, world stops turning

President Trump’s post-summit press conference in Hanoi left American journalists shaking with rage, after the president did the unthinkable: answered a question from a RUSSIAN news site.

Speaking to reporters following a largely results-free peace summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the president took questions from a smattering of American and international reporters, before picking a journalist from Sputnik, who asked Trump whether the two leaders discussed possible US nuclear inspections in North Korea.

“We’d be able to do that very easily,” Trump replied. “We have that setup so we would be able to do that very easily.”

To American journalists on Twitter, however, Trump’s answer didn’t matter. The mere fact that Trump even spoke to Sputnik was news in itself.

“Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik just asked Trump a question,” complained Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker, before sharing a story bashing the Russian news site.

Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik just asked Trump a question. Here’s some background on their operations in the states. https://t.co/JzcNvi2H19 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 28, 2019

Trump manages to take a question from Russian propaganda outfit Sputnik. Naturally. — Simon Marks (@SimonMarksFSN) February 28, 2019

Trump seems super annoyed AND he was real rude to the Sputnik lady so omg haha something great is gonna go down — Cambridge AnalytiKate (@kate_hess) February 28, 2019

CNN’s Jim Acosta, best known for having his White House press pass revoked last year following a verbal altercation with the president, was typically sullen, after being snubbed by Trump at the conference.

Russian state media got a question. China state media got a question. Hannity got a question. https://t.co/xcHcuiTkQo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 28, 2019

Acosta was not the only Western journalist left out in the cold, however. Reporters from Bloomberg, the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Times, and Reuters were barred from covering a dinner meeting between Trump and Kim after two of them shouted at Trump during an earlier press conference.

