India recovers four bodies from wreckage of helicopter in Kashmir (VIDEO)

Indian police say that they have removed 4 bodies from the remains of what was reported to be a Mi-17 transport helicopter that fell near the city of Srinagar in Kashmir. It remains unclear if aircraft was downed or crashed.

RT’s video news agency Ruptly captured footage of the crash site, where smoldering remains of the aircraft were scattered over a significant area. Armed guards were placed around the perimeter to keep the growing crowd at a distance.

Indian officials earlier said that poor weather and technical failure were responsible for the accident, though different death tolls had been cited.

It is uncertain what relationship – if any – the crash site has to Pakistan’s claims that it shot down an Indian aircraft that subsequently landed in the New Delhi-controlled sector of the contested Kashmir region, which emerged at the same time on Wednesday as the initial reports of the helicopter crash.

