2 killed as Indian Air Force chopper crashes in Kashmir – authorities
The helicopter apparently went down near Budgam in the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir. At least two bodies were found at the site. Earlier reports indicated that the crashed aircraft was a jet.
#BREAKING : 1 dead in IAF plane crash in #Budgam#Pakistan violates #Indian airspace in J&K, 1 dead in #IAFMiG crash in Budgam #MiG#Mi17#Shopian#Sialkot#JammuAndKashmir#Pakhtunkhwa#Rajouri@Palak_A_warrior#Surgicalstike2@AskAnshul@AsYouNotWish@MajorPoonia@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/17ke9D7Shm— Vinit Kulkarni (@koolvinit_india) February 27, 2019
Photos and videos have been posted on social media, showing what appears to be the crash site and the wreckage of the aircraft.
SSP Budgam on military aircraft crash: IAF's technical team will arrive and ascertain facts. Till now, we have found two bodies. pic.twitter.com/vk8K5c3Cbn— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019