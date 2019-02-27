2 killed as Indian Air Force chopper crashes in Kashmir – authorities

Two people were killed after an Indian Mi-17 helicopter crashed on a field in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir on Wednesday, police said as cited by local media. The crash comes amid spiraling tensions with Pakistan.

The helicopter apparently went down near Budgam in the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir. At least two bodies were found at the site. Earlier reports indicated that the crashed aircraft was a jet.

Photos and videos have been posted on social media, showing what appears to be the crash site and the wreckage of the aircraft.