90,000 bottles of Russian vodka ‘for Kim Jong-un’ seized at Dutch port (PHOTO)

Dutch customs officials might just be the ultimate party poopers after seizing some 90,000 bottles of Russian vodka they suspect were destined for delivery to Kim Jong-un.

The huge haul was intercepted on board a Chinese-owned vessel at the port of Rotterdam, according to Algemeen Dagblad. Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade Sigrid Kaag said she ordered the bottles be seized to enforce ongoing UN sanctions against North Korea, which bans the export of luxury goods (such as vodka) to the east Asian nation.

Kim Jong-un is currently in Vietnam for a special summit with US President Donald Trump. It’s not clear what drew Dutch authorities’ attention to the vodka shipment, with officials saying only that the delivery, which originated in Russia, is believed to have been bound for Pyongyang and the North Korean leader.

