Islamabad protests air strikes, calls India ‘threat to regional security’
Gaurav Ahluwalia was seen entering the ministry amid an ongoing flare-up between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The Pakistani ministry condemned the Indian incursion and called the move “a threat to regional peace and stability” in a statement.
BREAKING VISUALS: Acting Indian High Commissioner summoned to Foreign Office, protest lodged against Indian aggression pic.twitter.com/yuzRTUm7MF— Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) 26 февраля 2019 г.
India said its warplanes targeted a terrorist camp and that the mission was necessary because the Pakistani government would not deal with the militants itself.
The incursion came almost two weeks after a suicide bombing attack against Indian police stationed in Kashmir. India said it was targeting a camp of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the attack.Also on rt.com Air raid into Pakistan due to its ‘inaction’ in combating terrorists – Indian FM
Pakistan denies this was the case and said Indian jets dropped their munitions in a desolate area without causing any casualties.
