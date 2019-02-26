HomeWorld News

Islamabad protests air strikes, calls India ‘threat to regional security’

Published time: 26 Feb, 2019 16:06
People burn a poster depicting India's flag against what they call airspace violation by the Indian military aircrafts, in a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan February 26, 2019. ©REUTERS / Fayaz Aziz
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned India’s acting High Commissioner to formally protest the night air raid on Pakistani territory. Islamabad rejects New Delhi’s justification for the attack.

Gaurav Ahluwalia was seen entering the ministry amid an ongoing flare-up between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The Pakistani ministry condemned the Indian incursion and called the move “a threat to regional peace and stability” in a statement.

India said its warplanes targeted a terrorist camp and that the mission was necessary because the Pakistani government would not deal with the militants itself.

The incursion came almost two weeks after a suicide bombing attack against Indian police stationed in Kashmir. India said it was targeting a camp of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan denies this was the case and said Indian jets dropped their munitions in a desolate area without causing any casualties.

