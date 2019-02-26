Iran's President Rouhani does not accept Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s resignation - Fars

The resignation of Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has not been accepted by the country's president, the spokesman for the ministry said a statement.

All interpretations and analysis around the reasons behind the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, beyond what he posted on his Instagram account, are not accurate and, as the chief of staff of the president of Iran said today, the resignation has not been accepted," spokesman Bahram Qasemi said according to Iranian Fars news.

Spokesman: President Hassan Rouhani Has Not Accepted Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s Resignation pic.twitter.com/97Sz3jAeg5 — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) February 26, 2019

Zarif announced resignation from his post in a statement on his Instagram account on Monday.

"I am apologising [to] you for all the shortcomings ... in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials," he wrote on his Instagram page jzarif_ir.

Also on rt.com From ‘peace and joy’ to ‘Hell will freeze over’: Best of Iranian ex-FM Zarif’s war of words with US

Earlier, a majority of Iranian MPs signed a letter to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanding Zarif continue his tenure as Iran’s top diplomat, the local media reported, citing Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, a spokesperson of the parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW