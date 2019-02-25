HomeWorld News

Strange new island or mere mirage? Border patrol tweets phenomenal PHOTO

Published time: 25 Feb, 2019 14:07
Get short URL
Strange new island or mere mirage? Border patrol tweets phenomenal PHOTO
© Twitter / Lapin rajavartiosto
A Finnish border guard was, quite literally, stopped in their tracks Sunday after a ‘new island’ appeared in the middle of the frozen Lake Inari without warning.

Also on rt.com This ‘aerial’ photo of frozen lakes is not what it seems

Finland’s Lapland Border Patrol tweeted images of the strange, apparently geological, phenomenon; an impressive feat considering temperatures in the region had plummeted as low as -25 degrees Celsius and there was no sight nor sound of any volcanic activity in the area that might explain the sudden appearance of new rock formations, seemingly out of nowhere.

It was merely an optical illusion, however, as one commenter pointed out on Twitter. Light behaves differently when passing through atmospheric layers, which can lead to mirage-like effects along the horizon, reflecting and refracting distant landscapes in mind-bending ways.

Mirages aren’t exclusive to sandy deserts, it would seem.

Also on rt.com Russian satellite spots baffling bursts of light above EARTH that science can’t explain

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies