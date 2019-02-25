Bizarre alien festival takes over UFO hotspot (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Hundreds of alien aficionados took over a UFO sighting hotspot in Argentina for an annual ‘alien festival’ to celebrate all things out of this world.

The seventh annual three-day festival kicked off on February 22 and saw hundreds of ‘aliens’ parade through the town of Capilla del Monte dressed as various interpretations of extraterrestrial life.

The site became a UFO tourist hotspot after an unidentified flying object allegedly landed there in 1986, leaving its mark on one side of the Pajarillo mountains.

Several attendees shared their own stories of alien encounters at the alleged sighting spot. One festival goer recounted seeing “a very big bright light” in the area when she was five years old, while another claimed to have once seen a spaceship passing just two meters away.

