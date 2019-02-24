Man storms cockpit in attempt to hijack Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh – local media

A plane bound for Dubai has made an emergency landing in Chittagong, Bangladesh after an apparent hijacking attempt. A gunman reportedly tried to invade the cockpit, local media report.

Following the emergency landing, the plane was surrounded by law enforcement. Passengers were reportedly evacuated safely from the aircraft, but at least one employee remains with the suspected hijacker.

The plane is reported to be flight BG 147, belonging to Biman Bangladesh airlines. The aircraft has been travelling from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka to Dubai, yet was forced to make an emergency landing in the city of Chittagong.

The highjacker was armed and opened fire during the incident, a local legislator, who was on the plane, told Somoy TV.

“He fired a shot. When the pilot pursued him, he said he wanted to talk to the prime minister,” the witness said.

So far, it remains unclear whether anyone was injured during the highjack attempt, yet some media outlets reported that one of the crewmembers might have sustained a gunshot wound.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW