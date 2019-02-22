Trump and Kim pretenders promise peace as they turn heads in Vietnam (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised peace after meeting in Vietnam on Friday. Well, at least their lookalikes make that pledge.

The two doppelgangers were swamped by media and onlookers as they strolled around the streets of Hanoi ahead of the real Kim-Trump summit in the city, on February 27 and 28.

Russell White was the man unconvincingly playing the role of the controversial American Republican, while the North Korean Supreme Leader was played by Australian Howard X.

"What I'm hoping to achieve is that America will accept North Korea as a nuclear power, because really we aren't going to give it up,” the Kim lookalike explained.

“Look at Gaddafi, Saddam, they gave up the weapons and then look at their regimes, it's finished."

X and another presidential pretender pulled the same stunt before Trump and Kim’s first summit, which took place in Singapore last June.

On that occasion the pair shared a plate of chilli crab. It’s good to hear that it isn’t just security personnel who are getting work off the back of the milestone meetings.

